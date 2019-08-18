Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 18, 2019 5:46 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 50 30 .625
Trois-Rivieres 49 31 .613 1
New Jersey 42 39 .519
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 38 42 .475 12
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 34 48 .415 17
Quebec 33 48 .407 17½

___

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa 15, New Jersey 0

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

