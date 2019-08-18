Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 50 30 .625 — Trois-Rivieres 50 31 .617 ½ New Jersey 42 39 .519 8½ Cuban 8 7 .533 9½ Rockland 38 42 .475 12 Empire 0 4 .000 12 Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½ Ottawa 34 48 .415 17 Quebec 33 49 .402 18

___

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa 15, New Jersey 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Quebec 4

Sussex County at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

