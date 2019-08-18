Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 51 30 .630 — Trois-Rivieres 50 31 .617 1 New Jersey 42 39 .519 9 Cuban 8 7 .533 10 Empire 0 4 .000 12½ Rockland 38 43 .469 13 Shikoku 7 12 .368 13 Ottawa 34 48 .415 17½ Quebec 33 49 .402 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa 15, New Jersey 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Quebec 4, 11 innings

Sussex County 8, Rockland 6

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.