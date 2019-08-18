Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 18, 2019 9:48 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 51 30 .630
Trois-Rivieres 50 31 .617 1
New Jersey 42 39 .519 9
Cuban 8 7 .533 10
Empire 0 4 .000 12½
Rockland 38 43 .469 13
Shikoku 7 12 .368 13
Ottawa 34 48 .415 17½
Quebec 33 49 .402 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa 15, New Jersey 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Quebec 4, 11 innings

Sussex County 8, Rockland 6

Monday’s Games

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

