Can-Am League

|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|51
|30
|.630
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|31
|.617
|1
|New Jersey
|42
|39
|.519
|9
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|12½
|Rockland
|38
|43
|.469
|13
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|Ottawa
|34
|48
|.415
|17½
|Quebec
|33
|49
|.402
|18½
___
Ottawa 15, New Jersey 0
Trois-Rivieres 5, Quebec 4, 11 innings
Sussex County 8, Rockland 6
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
