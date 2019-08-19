Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 19, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 52 30 .634
Trois-Rivieres 50 32 .610 2
New Jersey 42 39 .519
Cuban 8 7 .533 10½
Empire 0 4 .000 13
Rockland 38 43 .469 13½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 13½
Ottawa 34 48 .415 18
Quebec 33 49 .402 19

___

Monday’s Games

Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 2

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

