Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 52 30 .634 — Trois-Rivieres 50 32 .610 2 New Jersey 43 39 .524 9 Cuban 8 7 .533 10½ Empire 0 4 .000 13 Shikoku 7 12 .368 13½ Rockland 38 44 .463 14 Ottawa 34 48 .415 18 Quebec 33 49 .402 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey 5, Rockland 0, 7 innings

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.