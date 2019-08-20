Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|52
|30
|.634
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|32
|.610
|2
|New Jersey
|43
|39
|.524
|9
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|10½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|13
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|13½
|Rockland
|38
|44
|.463
|14
|Ottawa
|34
|48
|.415
|18
|Quebec
|33
|49
|.402
|19
___
New Jersey 5, Rockland 0, 7 innings
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
