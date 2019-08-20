Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 20, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 52 30 .634
Trois-Rivieres 50 32 .610 2
New Jersey 43 39 .524 9
Cuban 8 7 .533 10½
Empire 0 4 .000 13
Shikoku 7 12 .368 13½
Rockland 38 44 .463 14
Ottawa 35 48 .422 17½
Quebec 33 50 .398 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Quebec 3

New Jersey 5, Rockland 0, 7 innings

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

