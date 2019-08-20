Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 53 30 .639 — Trois-Rivieres 50 33 .602 3 New Jersey 43 40 .518 10 Cuban 8 7 .533 11 Empire 0 4 .000 13½ Rockland 39 44 .470 14 Shikoku 7 12 .368 14 Ottawa 35 48 .422 18 Quebec 33 50 .398 20

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Quebec 3

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 3

New Jersey 5, Rockland 0, 7 innings

Rockland 11, New Jersey 6

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

