Can-Am League

August 21, 2019 12:19 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 53 30 .639
Trois-Rivieres 50 33 .602 3
New Jersey 43 40 .518 10
Cuban 8 7 .533 11
Empire 0 4 .000 13½
Rockland 39 44 .470 14
Shikoku 7 12 .368 14
Ottawa 35 48 .422 18
Quebec 33 50 .398 20

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Quebec 3

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 3

New Jersey 5, Rockland 0, 7 innings

Rockland 11, New Jersey 6, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

