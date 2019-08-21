Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|53
|30
|.639
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|33
|.602
|3
|New Jersey
|43
|40
|.518
|10
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|13½
|Rockland
|39
|44
|.470
|14
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|Ottawa
|35
|48
|.422
|18
|Quebec
|33
|50
|.398
|20
___
Ottawa 4, Quebec 3
Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 3
New Jersey 5, Rockland 0, 7 innings
Rockland 11, New Jersey 6, 7 innings
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
