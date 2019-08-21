Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Can-Am League

August 21, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 53 30 .639
Trois-Rivieres 50 33 .602 3
New Jersey 43 40 .518 10
Cuban 8 7 .533 11
Empire 0 4 .000 13½
Rockland 39 44 .470 14
Shikoku 7 12 .368 14
Ottawa 35 49 .417 18½
Quebec 34 50 .405 19½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 11, Ottawa 4

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

