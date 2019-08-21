Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 21, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Quebec 34 50 .405
New Jersey 43 41 .512
Ottawa 35 49 .417
Empire 0 4 .000
Rockland 40 44 .476
Trois-Rivieres 50 33 .602
Sussex County 53 30 .639
Shikoku 7 12 .368
Cuban 8 7 .533

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 11, Ottawa 4

Rockland 8, New Jersey 7

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

