Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quebec
|34
|50
|.405
|New Jersey
|43
|41
|.512
|Ottawa
|35
|49
|.417
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|Rockland
|40
|44
|.476
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|33
|.602
|Sussex County
|53
|30
|.639
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
___
Quebec 11, Ottawa 4
Rockland 8, New Jersey 7
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.