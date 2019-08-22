Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 22, 2019 12:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 54 30 .643
Trois-Rivieres 50 34 .595 4
New Jersey 43 41 .512 11
Cuban 8 7 .533 11½
Rockland 40 44 .476 14
Empire 0 4 .000 14
Shikoku 7 12 .368 14½
Ottawa 35 49 .417 19
Quebec 34 50 .405 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 11, Ottawa 4

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 6

Rockland 8, New Jersey 7

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff