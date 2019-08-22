Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|54
|30
|.643
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|34
|.595
|4
|New Jersey
|43
|41
|.512
|11
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|11½
|Rockland
|40
|44
|.476
|14
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|14
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|14½
|Ottawa
|35
|49
|.417
|19
|Quebec
|34
|50
|.405
|20
___
Quebec 11, Ottawa 4
Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 6
Rockland 8, New Jersey 7
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
