The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 22, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 54 30 .643
Trois-Rivieres 50 34 .595 4
New Jersey 43 41 .512 11
Cuban 8 7 .533 11½
Rockland 40 44 .476 14
Empire 0 4 .000 14
Shikoku 7 12 .368 14½
Ottawa 35 50 .412 19½
Quebec 35 50 .412 19½

___

Thursday’s Games

Quebec 8, Ottawa 4

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, delayed

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

