Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 24, 2019 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 54 31 .635
Trois-Rivieres 51 34 .600 3
New Jersey 43 41 .512 10½
Cuban 8 7 .533 11
Rockland 40 44 .476 13½
Empire 0 4 .000 13½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 14
Ottawa 35 50 .412 19
Quebec 35 50 .412 19

___

Friday’s Games

Sussex County 5, Quebec 2

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, ppd.

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 2

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow