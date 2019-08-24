Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 24, 2019 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 56 31 .644
Trois-Rivieres 51 34 .600 4
New Jersey 44 41 .518 11
Cuban 8 7 .533 12
Rockland 40 44 .476 14½
Empire 0 4 .000 14½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 15
Ottawa 35 51 .407 20½
Quebec 35 52 .402 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 10, Quebec 1

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow