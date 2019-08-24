Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 56 31 .644 — Trois-Rivieres 51 34 .600 4 New Jersey 44 41 .518 11 Cuban 8 7 .533 12 Rockland 40 44 .476 14½ Empire 0 4 .000 14½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 15 Ottawa 35 51 .407 20½ Quebec 35 52 .402 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 10, Quebec 1

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

