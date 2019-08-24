Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|56
|31
|.644
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|51
|34
|.600
|4
|New Jersey
|45
|41
|.523
|10½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|Rockland
|40
|44
|.476
|14½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|14½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|Ottawa
|35
|52
|.402
|21
|Quebec
|35
|52
|.402
|21
___
Sussex County 10, Quebec 1
New Jersey 11, Ottawa 10
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 2, TBD
Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
