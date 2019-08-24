Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 24, 2019 10:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 56 31 .644
Trois-Rivieres 51 34 .600 4
New Jersey 45 41 .523 10½
Cuban 8 7 .533 12
Rockland 40 44 .476 14½
Empire 0 4 .000 14½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 15
Ottawa 35 52 .402 21
Quebec 35 52 .402 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 10, Quebec 1

New Jersey 11, Ottawa 10

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

