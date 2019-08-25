Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|57
|31
|.648
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|35
|.602
|4
|New Jersey
|45
|42
|.517
|11½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|12½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|15
|Rockland
|41
|46
|.471
|15½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|15½
|Ottawa
|36
|52
|.409
|21
|Quebec
|35
|53
|.398
|22
___
Sussex County 4, Quebec 1
Ottawa 9, New Jersey 3
Trois-Rivieres 8, Rockland 1
No games scheduled
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
