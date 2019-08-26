Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 57 31 .648 — Trois-Rivieres 53 35 .602 4 New Jersey 45 42 .517 11½ Cuban 8 7 .533 12½ Empire 0 4 .000 15 Rockland 41 46 .471 15½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 15½ Ottawa 36 52 .409 21 Quebec 35 53 .398 22

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.