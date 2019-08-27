Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 27, 2019 7:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 57 31 .648
Trois-Rivieres 53 35 .602 4
New Jersey 45 42 .517 11½
Cuban 8 7 .533 12½
Empire 0 4 .000 15
Rockland 41 46 .471 15½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 15½
Ottawa 36 52 .409 21
Quebec 35 53 .398 22

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

