Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 58 31 .652 — Trois-Rivieres 54 35 .607 4 New Jersey 45 43 .511 12½ Cuban 8 7 .533 13 Rockland 42 46 .477 15½ Empire 0 4 .000 15½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 16 Ottawa 36 53 .404 22 Quebec 35 54 .393 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Quebec 4

Sussex County 5, New Jersey 2

Rockland 6, Ottawa 1

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

