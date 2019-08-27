Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 27, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 58 31 .652
Trois-Rivieres 54 35 .607 4
New Jersey 45 43 .511 12½
Cuban 8 7 .533 13
Rockland 42 46 .477 15½
Empire 0 4 .000 15½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 16
Ottawa 36 53 .404 22
Quebec 35 54 .393 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Quebec 4

Sussex County 5, New Jersey 2

Rockland 6, Ottawa 1

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

