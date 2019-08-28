Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|58
|31
|.652
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|54
|35
|.607
|4
|New Jersey
|45
|43
|.511
|12½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|Rockland
|42
|46
|.477
|15½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|15½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|16
|Ottawa
|36
|53
|.404
|22
|Quebec
|35
|54
|.393
|23
___
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
