The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 29, 2019 7:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 59 31 .656
Trois-Rivieres 55 35 .611 4
Cuban 8 7 .533 13½
New Jersey 45 44 .506 13½
Empire 0 4 .000 16
Rockland 42 47 .472 16½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 16½
Ottawa 37 53 .411 22
Quebec 35 55 .389 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

