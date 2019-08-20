Canada beats New Zealand 122-88 in exhibition basketball

SYDNEY (AP) — Canada opened with a 10-0 run and seven three-pointers in the first quarter and went on to beat New Zealand 122-88 in a basketball World Cup warm-up game Tuesday.

Aaron Best scored 20 points while Andrew Nembhard added 17 for Canada, which had six players in double figures. Oshae Brissett had 16 points and seven rebounds and Owen Klassen added 12 points.

The Canadians split a pair of warm-up games last week with Australia, a team they will face in the opening round of the World Cup in China on Sept. 1.

Tai Webster led New Zealand with 19 points.

The teams will play again on Wednesday in Sydney. Canada plays Team USA next Monday, also in Sydney.

Australia plays Team USA in games on Thursday and Saturday in Melbourne.

