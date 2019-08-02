Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Canadian Football League

August 2, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 5 2 0 .714 229 139
Montreal 3 2 0 .600 127 131
Ottawa 2 4 0 333 126 182
Toronto 1 6 0 .143 103 241
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 5 2 0 .714 211 131
Calgary 4 2 0 .667 167 136
Edmonton 4 2 0 .667 161 102
Saskatchewan 4 3 0 .571 207 173
BC 1 6 0 .143 145 241

___

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 28, Winnipeg 27

Saskatchewan 24, Hamilton 19

Friday’s Game

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.

