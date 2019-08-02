Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|229
|139
|Montreal
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|131
|Ottawa
|2
|4
|0
|333
|126
|182
|Toronto
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|103
|241
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|211
|131
|Calgary
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|167
|136
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|161
|102
|Saskatchewan
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|207
|173
|BC
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|145
|241
___
Toronto 28, Winnipeg 27
Saskatchewan 24, Hamilton 19
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.
