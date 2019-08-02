Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 5 2 0 .714 229 139 Montreal 3 3 0 .500 154 161 Ottawa 3 4 0 .429 156 209 Toronto 1 6 0 .143 103 241 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 5 2 0 .714 211 131 Calgary 4 2 0 .667 167 136 Edmonton 4 2 0 .667 161 102 Saskatchewan 4 3 0 .571 207 173 BC 1 6 0 .143 145 241

___

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 28, Winnipeg 27

Saskatchewan 24, Hamilton 19

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 30, Montreal 27, OT

Saturday’s Game

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.

