Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 5 2 0 .714 229 139 Montreal 3 3 0 .500 154 161 Ottawa 3 4 0 .429 156 209 Toronto 1 6 0 .143 103 241 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Calgary 5 2 0 .714 191 154 Winnipeg 5 2 0 .714 211 131 Saskatchewan 4 3 0 .571 207 173 Edmonton 4 3 0 .571 179 126 BC 1 6 0 .143 145 241

Thursday, Aug. 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Montreal at Toronto, Noon

