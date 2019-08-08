Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

August 8, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 5 2 0 .714 229 139
Montreal 3 3 0 .500 154 161
Ottawa 3 4 0 .429 156 209
Toronto 1 6 0 .143 103 241
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Calgary 5 2 0 .714 191 154
Winnipeg 5 2 0 .714 211 131
Saskatchewan 4 3 0 .571 207 173
Edmonton 4 3 0 .571 179 126
BC 1 6 0 .143 145 241

___

Thursday, Aug. 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Montreal at Toronto, Noon

