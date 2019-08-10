Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|264
|173
|Montreal
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|164
|178
|Ottawa
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|168
|225
|Toronto
|1
|6
|0
|.125
|103
|241
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|237
|155
|Calgary
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|215
|180
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|195
|138
|Saskatchewan
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|224
|183
|BC
|1
|7
|0
|.143
|179
|276
___
Winnipeg 26, Calgary 24
Saskatchewan 17, Montreal 10
Edmonton 16, Ottawa 12
Hamilton 35, BC 34
BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, Noon
