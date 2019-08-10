Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

August 10, 2019 10:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 6 2 0 .750 264 173
Montreal 3 4 0 .429 164 178
Ottawa 3 5 0 .375 168 225
Toronto 1 6 0 .125 103 241
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 6 2 0 .750 237 155
Calgary 5 3 0 .625 215 180
Edmonton 5 3 0 .625 195 138
Saskatchewan 5 3 0 .625 224 183
BC 1 7 0 .143 179 276

___

Thursday’s Game

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 24

Friday’s Games

Saskatchewan 17, Montreal 10

Edmonton 16, Ottawa 12

Saturday’s Game

Hamilton 35, BC 34

Thursday, Aug. 15

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Montreal at Toronto, Noon

