Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|264
|173
|Montreal
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|164
|178
|Ottawa
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|168
|225
|Toronto
|1
|6
|0
|.125
|103
|241
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|269
|171
|Calgary
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|215
|180
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|195
|138
|Saskatchewan
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|224
|183
|BC
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|195
|308
___
Hamilton 35, BC 34
Winnipeg 32, BC 16
Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, Noon
