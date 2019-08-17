Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 7 2 0 .777 285 180 Montreal 3 4 0 .429 164 178 Ottawa 3 6 0 .333 175 246 Toronto 1 7 0 .125 129 282 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 7 2 0 .778 269 171 Edmonton 6 3 0 .667 236 164 Calgary 5 3 0 .625 215 180 Saskatchewan 5 3 0 .625 224 183 BC 1 8 0 .111 195 308

Thursday’s Game

Winnipeg 32, BC 16

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 41, Toronto 26

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 21, Ottawa 7

Montreal at calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Montreal at Toronto, Noon

