Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|7
|2
|0
|.777
|285
|180
|Montreal
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|204
|212
|Ottawa
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|175
|246
|Toronto
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|129
|282
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|269
|171
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|236
|164
|Saskatchewan
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|224
|183
|Calgary
|5
|4
|0
|.555
|249
|220
|BC
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|195
|308
___
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, Noon
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.
