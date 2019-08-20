Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

August 20, 2019 7:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 7 2 0 .777 285 180
Montreal 4 4 0 .500 204 212
Ottawa 3 6 0 .333 175 246
Toronto 1 7 0 .125 129 282
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 7 2 0 .778 269 171
Edmonton 6 3 0 .667 236 164
Saskatchewan 5 3 0 .625 224 183
Calgary 5 4 0 .555 249 220
BC 1 8 0 .111 195 308

___

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at Toronto, Noon

Sunday, Sept. 1

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

