Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 7 2 0 .777 285 180 Montreal 4 4 0 .500 204 212 Ottawa 3 6 0 .333 175 246 Toronto 1 7 0 .125 129 282 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 7 2 0 .778 269 171 Edmonton 6 3 0 .667 236 164 Saskatchewan 5 3 0 .625 224 183 Calgary 5 4 0 .555 249 220 BC 1 8 0 .111 195 308

___

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at Toronto, Noon

Sunday, Sept. 1

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

