Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|298
|190
|Montreal
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|204
|212
|Ottawa
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|175
|246
|Toronto
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|129
|282
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|303
|199
|Edmonton
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|264
|198
|Saskatchewan
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|224
|183
|Calgary
|5
|4
|0
|.555
|249
|220
|BC
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|205
|321
___
Winnipeg 34, Edmonton 28
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Hamilton 13, BC 10
Montreal at Toronto, Noon
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.
BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
