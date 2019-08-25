Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

August 25, 2019 1:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 8 2 0 .800 298 190
Montreal 4 4 0 .500 204 212
Ottawa 3 6 0 .333 175 246
Toronto 1 7 0 .125 129 282
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 8 2 0 .800 303 199
Edmonton 6 4 0 .600 264 198
Saskatchewan 5 3 0 .625 224 183
Calgary 5 4 0 .555 249 220
BC 1 9 0 .100 205 321

___

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 34, Edmonton 28

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Hamilton 13, BC 10

Advertisement
Sunday’s Games

Montreal at Toronto, Noon

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow