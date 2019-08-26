Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

August 26, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 8 2 0 .800 298 190
Montreal 5 4 0 .556 232 234
Ottawa 3 7 0 .300 193 286
Toronto 1 8 0 .111 151 310
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 8 2 0 .800 303 199
Saskatchewan 6 3 0 .667 264 201
Edmonton 6 4 0 .600 264 198
Calgary 5 4 0 .555 249 220
BC 1 9 0 .100 205 321

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 34, Edmonton 28

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan 40, Ottawa 18

Hamilton 13, BC 10

Sunday’s Games

Montreal 28, Toronto 22

Sunday, Sept. 1

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

