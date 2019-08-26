Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Canes prospect Mattheos to miss camp while fighting cancer

August 26, 2019 1:09 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes prospect Stelio Mattheos will miss training camp while he fights testicular cancer.

General manager Don Waddell said Monday that the 20-year-old forward is expected to return to full health and will resume training for the upcoming season once he completes treatment and is cleared by doctors.

Mattheos was diagnosed in June, two days after helping Carolina’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte win a championship. He had surgery to remove one testicle and has completed multiple courses of chemotherapy during the past two months.

Carolina drafted Mattheos in the third round in 2017 and he joined Charlotte late in the regular season before playing in 14 playoff games.

