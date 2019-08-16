Listen Live Sports

Canola wins sprint to take stage at Tour of Utah

August 16, 2019 10:06 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Marco Canola jumped ahead of the sprinters left from a reduced bunch, holding off Travis McCabe and Brendan Rhim to win Friday night’s criterium-like stage in the Tour of Utah.

The stage in the state capital covered eight laps of just under seven miles apiece, yet the field came together on a steep ascent inside of a mile to go. James Piccoli surged to the front in search of a win that has eluded him all week, but Canola swept past everyone to pick up the win.

Ben Hermans held onto his overall lead by 44 seconds. Piccoli remained in second place.

Hayden McCormick made an embarrassing mistake when he surged to the front at the conclusion of the penultimate lap, then threw his arms in the air in celebration thinking he had won.

The stage Saturday takes riders 80 miles, starting and finishing in Park City.

