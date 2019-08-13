Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 2, Royals 0

August 13, 2019 11:23 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Edman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .260
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Carpenter dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .218
Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Wong 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .271
Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .360
Totals 29 2 5 2 4 4
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Soler dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .223
Totals 29 0 4 0 2 8
St. Louis 101 000 000—2 5 0
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 4 1

E_Cuthbert (9). LOB_St. Louis 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Carpenter (14), Wong (19), Dozier (21). RBIs_Edman (16), Goldschmidt (63). SB_Ozuna (11). CS_DeJong (5). SF_Goldschmidt.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Molina 2); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert 2). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Edman, Gordon. GIDP_Merrifield, Gordon.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Flaherty, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Viloria, Lopez).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, W, 6-6 7 3 0 0 1 7 110 3.52
Miller, H, 19 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.79
Martinez, S, 13-16 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.41
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sparkman, L, 3-8 6 4 2 1 1 2 97 5.45
Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.04
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.60
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 6.64
Barlow 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 5.14

HBP_Flaherty (Soler).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:54. A_23,563 (37,903).

