Cardinals 2, Royals 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Edman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .260 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Carpenter dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .218 Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Wong 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .271 Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .360 Totals 29 2 5 2 4 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Soler dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .260 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .223 Totals 29 0 4 0 2 8

St. Louis 101 000 000—2 5 0 Kansas City 000 000 000—0 4 1

E_Cuthbert (9). LOB_St. Louis 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Carpenter (14), Wong (19), Dozier (21). RBIs_Edman (16), Goldschmidt (63). SB_Ozuna (11). CS_DeJong (5). SF_Goldschmidt.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Molina 2); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert 2). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Edman, Gordon. GIDP_Merrifield, Gordon.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Flaherty, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Viloria, Lopez).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 6-6 7 3 0 0 1 7 110 3.52 Miller, H, 19 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.79 Martinez, S, 13-16 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.41 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman, L, 3-8 6 4 2 1 1 2 97 5.45 Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.04 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.60 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 6.64 Barlow 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 5.14

HBP_Flaherty (Soler).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:54. A_23,563 (37,903).

