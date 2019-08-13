Cardinals 2, Royals 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
E_Cuthbert (9). LOB_St. Louis 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Carpenter (14), Wong (19), Dozier (21). RBIs_Edman (16), Goldschmidt (63). SB_Ozuna (11). CS_DeJong (5). SF_Goldschmidt.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Molina 2); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert 2). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Edman, Gordon. GIDP_Merrifield, Gordon.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Flaherty, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Viloria, Lopez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 6-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|110
|3.52
|Miller, H, 19
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.79
|Martinez, S, 13-16
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.41
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman, L, 3-8
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|97
|5.45
|Newberry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.04
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.60
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|6.64
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|5.14
HBP_Flaherty (Soler).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:54. A_23,563 (37,903).
