Cardinals 6, Royals 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler rf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .245 Edman 3b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .258 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 DeJong ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .250 Carpenter dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .219 Molina c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .271 Arozarena cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Totals 34 6 8 6 3 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Soler dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .259 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .175 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Viloria c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Totals 30 0 5 0 2 6

St. Louis 000 000 510—6 8 0 Kansas City 000 000 000—0 5 1

E_O’Hearn (2). LOB_St. Louis 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_O’Hearn (8), Viloria (3). HR_DeJong (20), off Staumont. RBIs_Fowler (40), Edman (17), DeJong (54), Carpenter (32), Molina (37), Arozarena (1). SF_Fowler.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Edman); Kansas City 3 (Cuthbert, Starling, Lopez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 3.

GIDP_DeJong, Cuthbert, Starling.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, W, 11-6 6 5 0 0 2 4 91 3.82 Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.51 Gant 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.77 Fernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 10.80 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 7-13 6 3 3 3 3 5 107 4.10 McCarthy 1 3 2 2 0 1 19 4.66 Staumont 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.32 Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.04

Keller pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:38. A_22,494 (37,903).

