Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 6, Royals 0

August 14, 2019 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler rf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .245
Edman 3b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .258
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255
DeJong ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .250
Carpenter dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .219
Molina c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257
Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .271
Arozarena cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Totals 34 6 8 6 3 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Soler dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .259
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .175
Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Viloria c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Totals 30 0 5 0 2 6
St. Louis 000 000 510—6 8 0
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 5 1

E_O’Hearn (2). LOB_St. Louis 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_O’Hearn (8), Viloria (3). HR_DeJong (20), off Staumont. RBIs_Fowler (40), Edman (17), DeJong (54), Carpenter (32), Molina (37), Arozarena (1). SF_Fowler.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Edman); Kansas City 3 (Cuthbert, Starling, Lopez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 3.

GIDP_DeJong, Cuthbert, Starling.

Advertisement

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 11-6 6 5 0 0 2 4 91 3.82
Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.51
Gant 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.77
Fernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 10.80
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 7-13 6 3 3 3 3 5 107 4.10
McCarthy 1 3 2 2 0 1 19 4.66
Staumont 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.32
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.04

Keller pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:38. A_22,494 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day