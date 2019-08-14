Cardinals 6, Royals 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.245
|Edman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Arozarena cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|510—6
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
E_O’Hearn (2). LOB_St. Louis 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_O’Hearn (8), Viloria (3). HR_DeJong (20), off Staumont. RBIs_Fowler (40), Edman (17), DeJong (54), Carpenter (32), Molina (37), Arozarena (1). SF_Fowler.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Edman); Kansas City 3 (Cuthbert, Starling, Lopez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 3.
GIDP_DeJong, Cuthbert, Starling.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 11-6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|91
|3.82
|Webb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.51
|Gant
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.77
|Fernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|10.80
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 7-13
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|107
|4.10
|McCarthy
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.66
|Staumont
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.32
|Kennedy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.04
Keller pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:38. A_22,494 (37,903).
