Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals acquire DL Bruce Hector from Eagles

August 22, 2019 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals acquired defensive lineman Bruce Hector in a trade Thursday that sent safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move is pending physicals for both players.

The 24-year-old Hector adds depth for the Cardinals on the defensive line. The 6-foot-2, 296-pounder played in eight games for the Eagles last season and had three tackles and a half sack.

The 5-11, 204-pound Ford has played the past two seasons for the Cardinals, mostly on special teams.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff