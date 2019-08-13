Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals activate Molina, put Martinez on injured list

August 13, 2019 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals activated catcher Yadier Molina from the injured list, placed outfielder Jose Martinez on it with a shoulder injury and selected outfielder Randy Arozarena from Triple-A Memphis before opening a two-game series at Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Molina has been out since July 8 with a strained right thumb tendon that has caused the nine-time All-Star to miss the past 28 games. He went 3 for 20 with a homer and six RBIs during an eight-game rehab stint with Double-A Springfield and Memphis.

Martinez hurt the AC joint in his right shoulder when he collided with the right field wall in Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. He was batting .266 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs this season.

Arozarena was hitting .368 and had reached base safely in 37 straight games for the Redbirds.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service