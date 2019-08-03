Listen Live Sports

Cardinals activate OF Marcell Ozuna from injured list

August 3, 2019 8:31 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the injured list Saturday and put him in left field and batting cleanup against the Oakland Athletics.

Ozuna missed 28 games with fractured fingers on his right hand, an injury he suffered against San Diego on June 28. Ozuna hit 20 home runs in 78 games before getting hurt. He still leads the Cardinals with 62 RBIs.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain. The move was retroactive to Aug. 1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

