Cardinals-Vikings Stats

|Arizona
|3
|6
|0
|0—
|9
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|0
|13—20
|First Quarter
Ari_FG Gonzalez 32, 7:52.
Min_Cook 85 run (Vedvik kick), 7:10.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 38, 13:12.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 47, 5:10.
Min_Boone 7 run (pass failed), 8:20.
Min_Blasingame 15 pass from Sloter (Vedvik kick), :50.
A_66,698.
___
|Ari
|Min
|First downs
|15
|18
|Total Net Yards
|362
|368
|Rushes-yards
|20-70
|29-190
|Passing
|292
|178
|Punt Returns
|4-38
|3-32
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-46-0
|15-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|3-16
|Punts
|7-44.9
|6-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|14-111
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|31:37
|28:23
___
RUSHING_Arizona, D.Johnson 9-34, Edmonds 3-13, Logan 2-9, Murray 4-9, Hundley 2-5. Minnesota, Cook 2-88, Boone 10-41, Henderson 10-36, Mattison 6-18, Abdullah 1-7.
PASSING_Arizona, Murray 14-21-0-137, Hundley 15-25-0-165. Minnesota, Cousins 3-13-0-35, Mannion 6-9-0-57, Sloter 6-7-0-102.
RECEIVING_Arizona, K.Johnson 7-85, Cooper 3-59, Seals-Jones 3-22, Byrd 2-51, Edmonds 2-24, Logan 2-17, D.Johnson 2-7, Kirk 2-5, Clay 2-4, Foster 1-9, Isabella 1-8, M.Williams 1-6, Fitzgerald 1-5. Minnesota, O.Johnson 3-52, Diggs 2-28, Taylor 2-19, Dillon 1-28, Conklin 1-20, Blasingame 1-15, Mitchell 1-10, Zylstra 1-7, Boone 1-6, Abdullah 1-5, Hikutini 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Vedvik 43, Vedvik 54.
