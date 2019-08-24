Cardinals-Vikings Stats

Arizona 3 6 0 0— 9 Minnesota 7 0 0 13—20 First Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 32, 7:52.

Min_Cook 85 run (Vedvik kick), 7:10.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 38, 13:12.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 47, 5:10.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Boone 7 run (pass failed), 8:20.

Min_Blasingame 15 pass from Sloter (Vedvik kick), :50.

A_66,698.

___

Ari Min First downs 15 18 Total Net Yards 362 368 Rushes-yards 20-70 29-190 Passing 292 178 Punt Returns 4-38 3-32 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-62 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-46-0 15-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 3-16 Punts 7-44.9 6-47.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 14-111 6-50 Time of Possession 31:37 28:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, D.Johnson 9-34, Edmonds 3-13, Logan 2-9, Murray 4-9, Hundley 2-5. Minnesota, Cook 2-88, Boone 10-41, Henderson 10-36, Mattison 6-18, Abdullah 1-7.

PASSING_Arizona, Murray 14-21-0-137, Hundley 15-25-0-165. Minnesota, Cousins 3-13-0-35, Mannion 6-9-0-57, Sloter 6-7-0-102.

RECEIVING_Arizona, K.Johnson 7-85, Cooper 3-59, Seals-Jones 3-22, Byrd 2-51, Edmonds 2-24, Logan 2-17, D.Johnson 2-7, Kirk 2-5, Clay 2-4, Foster 1-9, Isabella 1-8, M.Williams 1-6, Fitzgerald 1-5. Minnesota, O.Johnson 3-52, Diggs 2-28, Taylor 2-19, Dillon 1-28, Conklin 1-20, Blasingame 1-15, Mitchell 1-10, Zylstra 1-7, Boone 1-6, Abdullah 1-5, Hikutini 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Vedvik 43, Vedvik 54.

