Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Castellanos scores 10th goal, NYCFC tops Crew 1-0

August 21, 2019 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored in the 36th minute, Sean Johnson got his seventh shutout of the season and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York (12-5-8) won for the fifth time in seven games to move within a point of Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia and Atlanta. Columbus (7-15-6) lost for the first time in seven games.

Castellanos scored his 10th goal of the season by getting past the defense for Maximiliano Moralez’s lofted pass and sending it inside the far post. Castellanos has scored five goals in the past four games.

NYCFC forward Alexandru Mitrita took advantage of a defensive mistake at midfield in the 86th minute, and dribbled down the left side on a breakaway but his shot was denied by Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room. Keaton Parks also had a late attempt blocked by Room.

Advertisement

It was NYCFC’s first clean sheet since July 3 against Seattle.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff