Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy designated for assignment by Angels

August 2, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who returned from a concussion and broken nose Wednesday following a home plate collision last month, has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

Lucroy was bowled over at home plate by Houston’s Jake Marisnick on July 7. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and missed 18 games. Lucroy was 2 for 4 against Detroit in his final game with the Angels.

The 33-year-old Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games. He signed with the Angels in December.

Catcher Max Stassi, acquired from Houston on Wednesday, has been added to the 25-man roster. Left-hander Adam McCreery cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office