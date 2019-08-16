Listen Live Sports

Chargers All-Pro safety James out with broken right foot

August 16, 2019 2:48 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will likely miss the start of the regular season because of a foot injury.

The All-Pro safety suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Thursday’s practices with the New Orleans Saints. He was wearing a walking boot as practice started Friday.

James will continue to be evaluated and the course of treatment has yet to be determined.

This is the second straight year that one of the Chargers’ defensive standouts will be sidelined for the start of the season due to foot issues. Defensive end Joey Bosa missed the first nine games last year because of turf toe.

