Charles climbs blocks, field goals lists, Liberty beat Fever

August 20, 2019 9:44 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Charles moved into sixth on the WNBA’s career list for field goals made and 15th for blocks.

Charles led the way in the first half with 21 points and nine rebounds to help New York take a 43-37 lead. The Liberty led by as many as 17 points in the first half. Indiana tied it at 61 in the second half but couldn’t take the lead.

Kia Nurse finished with 20 points and Bria Hartley scored 16 for New York (9-18), which snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Rookie Teaira McCowan scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Indiana (9-18). Erica Wheeler had five assists to set the Fever’s single-season record, passing Tamika Catchings’ mark of 143 in 2005.

Catchings sat courtside.

