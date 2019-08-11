Listen Live Sports

Chelsea Gray helps Sparks past Sky, 84-81

August 11, 2019 8:24 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored seven of her 26 points in the final 1:25 and the Los Angeles Sparks overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 84-81 on Sunday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Maria Vadeeva added 12 points for the Sparks (15-8). Los Angeles has won five in a row overall and eight straight at home.

Allie Quigley led the Sky (14-10) with 20 points. Cheyenne Parker added 19, and Diamond DeShields had 16.

STORM 84, LIBERTY 69

NEW YORK (AP) — Alysha Clark scored 21 points and Seattle spoiled New York’s lone regular-season game at Barclays Center.

The Liberty have played a majority of their games in Westchester the past two seasons. The team was bought by a group led by Nets owner Joe Tsai in the offseason.

Tina Charles scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half to lead the Liberty (8-15). They have lost five straight and eight of nine.

The defending champion Storm improved to 14-11.

MYSTICS 101, LYNX 78

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 25 points and Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Washington’s victory over Minnesota.

Aerial Powers added 20 points for the Mystics. Washington (17-7) has won three games in a row and eight of its last nine.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (12-12) with 20 points and eight assists.

ACES 89, SUN 81

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Liz Cambage scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat Connecticut.

Kayla McBride had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, Kelsey Plum scored 16 points, and Jackie Young had 13 for Las Vegas (15-9). Dearica Hamby added 12 points, nine rebounds and a career-high six assists.

Courtney Williams led Connecticut (16-7) with 13 points.

