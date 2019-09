Chicago 1, Columbus 1

By The Associated Press

Chicago 0 1 — 1 Columbus 1 0 — 1

First half_1, Columbus, Santos, 10 (Argudo), 27th minute.

Second half_2, Chicago, Frankowski, 2 (Nikolic), 90th+4.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; Columbus, Eloy Room, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Bornstein, Chicago, 46th; Calvo, Chicago, 48th; Schweinsteiger, Chicago, 82nd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Yusri Rudolf.

A_16,438.

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein (Djordje Mihailovic, 86th), Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico (Mike Azira, 67th), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Fabian Herbers, 67th), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale, Aboubacar Keita, Connor Maloney; Luis Argudo (David Guzman, 88th), Artur, Luis Diaz (Youness Mokhtar, 62nd), Wil Trapp; Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes (Jordan Hamilton, 85th).

