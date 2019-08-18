Listen Live Sports

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

August 18, 2019 1:28 pm
 
Chicago 2 0 2
Philadelphia 0 0 0

First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic 10(Frankowski), 38th minute, 2, Chicago, Nikolic 11, 45th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm; Philadelphia, Andre Blake.

Yellow Cards_Collin, Philadelphia, 43rd; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 66th.

Red Cards_Gaitan, Chicago, 45th+4.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, TJ Zablocki, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Dave Gantar.

A_14,883 (20,000)

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm, Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Jonathan Bornstein(Grant Lillard, 90th+1), Brandt Bronico, Nico Gaitan, Dax McCarty, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nemanja Nikolic(Mike Azira, 77th), C.J. Sapong.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake, Raymon Gaddis(Andrew Wooten, 57th), Aurelien Collin(Brendan Aaronson, 80th), Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner, Warren Creavalle(Ilsinho, 46th), Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko, Marco Fabian.

