Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

|Chicago
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic 10(Frankowski), 38th minute, 2, Chicago, Nikolic 11, 45th.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm; Philadelphia, Andre Blake.
Yellow Cards_Collin, Philadelphia, 43rd; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 66th.
Red Cards_Gaitan, Chicago, 45th+4.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, TJ Zablocki, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Dave Gantar.
A_14,883 (20,000)
___
Lineups
Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm, Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Jonathan Bornstein(Grant Lillard, 90th+1), Brandt Bronico, Nico Gaitan, Dax McCarty, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nemanja Nikolic(Mike Azira, 77th), C.J. Sapong.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake, Raymon Gaddis(Andrew Wooten, 57th), Aurelien Collin(Brendan Aaronson, 80th), Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner, Warren Creavalle(Ilsinho, 46th), Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko, Marco Fabian.
