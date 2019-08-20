Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

August 20, 2019 11:18 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 9
Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Yastrzemski lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .254
Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Slater rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .295
e-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Avelino ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
f-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Bumgarner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .137
1-Webb pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 7 5
Heyward cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Castellanos rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .365
Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Rizzo 1b 3 3 3 2 1 0 .288
Báez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .285
Schwarber lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .229
Lucroy c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .171
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hamels p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .094
b-Happ ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Russell ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
San Francisco 020 100 000_3 6 0
Chicago 201 010 10x_5 9 0

a-walked for Beede in the 5th. b-walked for Hamels in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Gustave in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ryan in the 7th. e-struck out for Slater in the 9th. f-flied out for Avelino in the 9th.

1-ran for Bumgarner in the 5th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Schwarber (18). HR_Slater (4), off Hamels; Pillar (18), off Hamels; Castellanos (7), off Beede; Rizzo 2 (25), off Beede. RBIs_Slater 2 (18), Pillar (68), Castellanos (9), Rizzo 2 (79), Lucroy (3), Kemp (5). SF_Kemp.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Posey, Belt); Chicago 5 (Lucroy, Bryant 2, Russell). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Kemp.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Avelino, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede 4 6 3 3 3 4 91 5.82
Abad, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 26 4.91
Gustave 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.42
Suarez 2 1 1 1 2 0 30 7.43
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, W, 7-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 94 3.73
Ryan, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.26
Wick, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.41
Kimbrel, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.65

Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 1-0. IBB_off Suarez (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:57. A_36,969 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars