Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 2 9 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Yastrzemski lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .254 Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Slater rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .295 e-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Avelino ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 f-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Bumgarner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .137 1-Webb pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 5 7 5 Heyward cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Castellanos rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .365 Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Rizzo 1b 3 3 3 2 1 0 .288 Báez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .285 Schwarber lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .229 Lucroy c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .171 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hamels p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .094 b-Happ ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Russell ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245

San Francisco 020 100 000_3 6 0 Chicago 201 010 10x_5 9 0

a-walked for Beede in the 5th. b-walked for Hamels in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Gustave in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ryan in the 7th. e-struck out for Slater in the 9th. f-flied out for Avelino in the 9th.

1-ran for Bumgarner in the 5th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Schwarber (18). HR_Slater (4), off Hamels; Pillar (18), off Hamels; Castellanos (7), off Beede; Rizzo 2 (25), off Beede. RBIs_Slater 2 (18), Pillar (68), Castellanos (9), Rizzo 2 (79), Lucroy (3), Kemp (5). SF_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Posey, Belt); Chicago 5 (Lucroy, Bryant 2, Russell). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Avelino, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede 4 6 3 3 3 4 91 5.82 Abad, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 26 4.91 Gustave 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.42 Suarez 2 1 1 1 2 0 30 7.43

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 7-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 94 3.73 Ryan, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.26 Wick, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.41 Kimbrel, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.65

Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 1-0. IBB_off Suarez (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:57. A_36,969 (41,649).

