Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|9
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Slater rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|e-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Avelino ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|f-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Bumgarner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.137
|1-Webb pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Gennett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|7
|5
|
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.365
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.094
|b-Happ ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Russell ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|San Francisco
|020
|100
|000_3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|201
|010
|10x_5
|9
|0
a-walked for Beede in the 5th. b-walked for Hamels in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Gustave in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ryan in the 7th. e-struck out for Slater in the 9th. f-flied out for Avelino in the 9th.
1-ran for Bumgarner in the 5th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Schwarber (18). HR_Slater (4), off Hamels; Pillar (18), off Hamels; Castellanos (7), off Beede; Rizzo 2 (25), off Beede. RBIs_Slater 2 (18), Pillar (68), Castellanos (9), Rizzo 2 (79), Lucroy (3), Kemp (5). SF_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Posey, Belt); Chicago 5 (Lucroy, Bryant 2, Russell). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Kemp.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Avelino, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|91
|5.82
|Abad, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|4.91
|Gustave
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.42
|Suarez
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|30
|7.43
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, W, 7-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|94
|3.73
|Ryan, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.26
|Wick, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.41
|Kimbrel, S, 10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.65
Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 1-0. IBB_off Suarez (Lucroy).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:57. A_36,969 (41,649).
