Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

August 30, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 32 7 11 7
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 Happ cf 4 2 1 0
Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 4
Black p 0 0 0 0 Caratini 1b 4 0 2 1
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Thames ph 1 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 1
Williams p 0 0 0 0 Russell 2b 4 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0
Yelich rf 4 1 2 0 Bote 3b 2 2 2 0
Braun lf 3 0 1 0 Quintana p 1 0 1 1
Grandal 1b 3 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0
Piña c 4 0 3 1 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Pérez 3b 4 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Bryant ph 1 0 0 0
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Grisham ph 1 0 0 0
Spangenberg 2b 2 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 000 010 1
Chicago 230 000 11x 7

E_Spangenberg (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Piña (7), Yelich (27), Arcia (12), Happ (3), Caratini (9), Schwarber (20), Bote (17), Quintana (1), Báez (38). HR_Castellanos 2 (11), Schwarber (32). SB_Arcia (8). S_Quintana (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson L,6-4 4 7 5 5 1 2
Black 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Williams 1 1 1 0 1 2
Claudio 1 2 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Quintana W,12-8 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 3
Phelps 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Strop 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Anderson (Schwarber). WP_Quintana, Strop.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

Advertisement

T_3:07. A_40,276 (41,649).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space