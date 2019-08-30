Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Russell 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grandal 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piña c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Spangenberg 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Chicago
|230
|000
|11x
|—
|7
E_Spangenberg (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Piña (7), Yelich (27), Arcia (12), Happ (3), Caratini (9), Schwarber (20), Bote (17), Quintana (1), Báez (38). HR_Castellanos 2 (11), Schwarber (32). SB_Arcia (8). S_Quintana (9).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,6-4
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Black
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Claudio
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana W,12-8
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strop
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Anderson (Schwarber). WP_Quintana, Strop.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:07. A_40,276 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.