Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 32 7 11 7 Cain cf 5 0 1 0 Happ cf 4 2 1 0 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 4 Black p 0 0 0 0 Caratini 1b 4 0 2 1 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 1 Williams p 0 0 0 0 Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf 4 1 2 0 Bote 3b 2 2 2 0 Braun lf 3 0 1 0 Quintana p 1 0 1 1 Grandal 1b 3 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Piña c 4 0 3 1 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Pérez 3b 4 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Bryant ph 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Spangenberg 2b 2 0 0 0

Milwaukee 000 000 010 — 1 Chicago 230 000 11x — 7

E_Spangenberg (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Piña (7), Yelich (27), Arcia (12), Happ (3), Caratini (9), Schwarber (20), Bote (17), Quintana (1), Báez (38). HR_Castellanos 2 (11), Schwarber (32). SB_Arcia (8). S_Quintana (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Anderson L,6-4 4 7 5 5 1 2 Black 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Williams 1 1 1 0 1 2 Claudio 1 2 1 1 0 1

Chicago Quintana W,12-8 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 3 Phelps 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Strop 1 2 1 1 0 1 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Anderson (Schwarber). WP_Quintana, Strop.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:07. A_40,276 (41,649).

