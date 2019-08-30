Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 2 5 Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yelich rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .331 Braun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .288 Grandal 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Piña c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .234 Pérez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .030 a-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Spangenberg 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 11 7 2 7 Happ cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .231 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .357 Caratini 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .279 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .282 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .230 Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Bote 3b 2 2 2 0 2 0 .262 Quintana p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .083 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Bryant ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 8 1 Chicago 230 000 11x_7 11 0

a-lined out for Anderson in the 5th. b-flied out for Jackson in the 7th. c-popped out for Phelps in the 7th. d-struck out for Strop in the 8th.

E_Spangenberg (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Piña (7), Yelich (27), Arcia (12), Happ (3), Caratini (9), Schwarber (20), Bote (17), Quintana (1), Báez (38). HR_Castellanos 2 (11), off Anderson; Schwarber (32), off Claudio. RBIs_Piña (20), Castellanos 4 (20), Quintana (3), Caratini (29), Schwarber (73). SB_Arcia (8). S_Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Pérez 3, Hiura); Chicago 3 (Russell, Lucroy, Báez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 9; Chicago 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Russell.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Hiura, Grandal).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 6-4 4 7 5 5 1 2 68 4.58 Black 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.18 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.87 Williams 1 1 1 0 1 2 25 4.00 Claudio 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 3.98

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 12-8 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 3 104 3.90 Phelps 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 2.08 Strop 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.79 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.21

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Schwarber). WP_Quintana, Strop.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:07. A_40,276 (41,649).

