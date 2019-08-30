Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

August 30, 2019 5:38 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 2 5
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yelich rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .331
Braun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .288
Grandal 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Piña c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .234
Pérez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .030
a-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Spangenberg 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 11 7 2 7
Happ cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .231
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .357
Caratini 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .279
Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .282
Schwarber lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .230
Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Bote 3b 2 2 2 0 2 0 .262
Quintana p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .083
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Bryant ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 8 1
Chicago 230 000 11x_7 11 0

a-lined out for Anderson in the 5th. b-flied out for Jackson in the 7th. c-popped out for Phelps in the 7th. d-struck out for Strop in the 8th.

E_Spangenberg (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Piña (7), Yelich (27), Arcia (12), Happ (3), Caratini (9), Schwarber (20), Bote (17), Quintana (1), Báez (38). HR_Castellanos 2 (11), off Anderson; Schwarber (32), off Claudio. RBIs_Piña (20), Castellanos 4 (20), Quintana (3), Caratini (29), Schwarber (73). SB_Arcia (8). S_Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Pérez 3, Hiura); Chicago 3 (Russell, Lucroy, Báez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 9; Chicago 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Russell.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Hiura, Grandal).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 6-4 4 7 5 5 1 2 68 4.58
Black 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.18
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.87
Williams 1 1 1 0 1 2 25 4.00
Claudio 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 3.98
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 12-8 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 3 104 3.90
Phelps 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 2.08
Strop 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.79
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.21

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Schwarber). WP_Quintana, Strop.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:07. A_40,276 (41,649).

