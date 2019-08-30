Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|5
|
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Grandal 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Piña c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Pérez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.030
|a-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Spangenberg 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|2
|7
|
|Happ cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.357
|Caratini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Russell 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bote 3b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.083
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Bryant ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010_1
|8
|1
|Chicago
|230
|000
|11x_7
|11
|0
a-lined out for Anderson in the 5th. b-flied out for Jackson in the 7th. c-popped out for Phelps in the 7th. d-struck out for Strop in the 8th.
E_Spangenberg (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Piña (7), Yelich (27), Arcia (12), Happ (3), Caratini (9), Schwarber (20), Bote (17), Quintana (1), Báez (38). HR_Castellanos 2 (11), off Anderson; Schwarber (32), off Claudio. RBIs_Piña (20), Castellanos 4 (20), Quintana (3), Caratini (29), Schwarber (73). SB_Arcia (8). S_Quintana.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Pérez 3, Hiura); Chicago 3 (Russell, Lucroy, Báez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 9; Chicago 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Russell.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Hiura, Grandal).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 6-4
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|68
|4.58
|Black
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.18
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.87
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|4.00
|Claudio
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.98
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 12-8
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|104
|3.90
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.08
|Strop
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.79
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.21
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Schwarber). WP_Quintana, Strop.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:07. A_40,276 (41,649).
