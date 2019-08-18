Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

August 18, 2019 10:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 9 7 7 14
Heyward cf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .268
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .348
Happ rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Bryant 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .289
Rizzo 1b 2 2 1 2 3 0 .283
Báez ss 5 1 2 0 0 3 .285
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .228
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Zagunis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Kemp 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Quintana p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .064
a-Russell ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 1 11
Newman ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .304
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Marte cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .292
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
DuRapau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .326
Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
González 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Moran 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Chicago 101 230 000_7 9 1
Pittsburgh 000 000 001_1 7 1

a-walked for Quintana in the 8th. b-struck out for Holland in the 9th. c-hit by pitch for DuRapau in the 9th.

E_Bryant (12), González (4). LOB_Chicago 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Báez (34), Heyward (15), Bryant (32), Marte (26), Moran (21). HR_Castellanos (6), off Keller; Heyward (18), off Keller; Rizzo (23), off Stratton; Marte (21), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Castellanos (8), Heyward (49), Schwarber 2 (64), Bryant (61), Rizzo 2 (77), Marte (70). SB_Marte (22). CS_Schwarber (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Quintana, Schwarber, Happ); Pittsburgh 6 (Stallings 2, Reyes, Bell, Cabrera). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 0 for 9.

GIDP_Frazier.

DP_Chicago 1 (Kemp, Báez, Rizzo).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 11-7 7 5 0 0 0 7 92 3.91
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.25
Zagunis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Kimbrel 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 15 6.08
Strop 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 5.40
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 1-2 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 5 93 8.86
Stratton 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 30 2.68
Holmes 2 1 0 0 3 4 41 6.43
DuRapau 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 6.75

Zagunis pitched to 0 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Zagunis 1-0, Strop 1-0, Stratton 1-1. HBP_Kimbrel (Tucker). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:20. .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus