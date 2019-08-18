Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 7 14 Heyward cf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .268 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .348 Happ rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Bryant 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .289 Rizzo 1b 2 2 1 2 3 0 .283 Báez ss 5 1 2 0 0 3 .285 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .228 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Zagunis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Kemp 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Quintana p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .064 a-Russell ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 1 11 Newman ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .304 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Marte cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .292 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 DuRapau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .326 Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 González 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Moran 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280

Chicago 101 230 000_7 9 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 001_1 7 1

a-walked for Quintana in the 8th. b-struck out for Holland in the 9th. c-hit by pitch for DuRapau in the 9th.

E_Bryant (12), González (4). LOB_Chicago 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Báez (34), Heyward (15), Bryant (32), Marte (26), Moran (21). HR_Castellanos (6), off Keller; Heyward (18), off Keller; Rizzo (23), off Stratton; Marte (21), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Castellanos (8), Heyward (49), Schwarber 2 (64), Bryant (61), Rizzo 2 (77), Marte (70). SB_Marte (22). CS_Schwarber (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Quintana, Schwarber, Happ); Pittsburgh 6 (Stallings 2, Reyes, Bell, Cabrera). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 0 for 9.

GIDP_Frazier.

DP_Chicago 1 (Kemp, Báez, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 11-7 7 5 0 0 0 7 92 3.91 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.25 Zagunis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbrel 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 15 6.08 Strop 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 5.40

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 1-2 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 5 93 8.86 Stratton 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 30 2.68 Holmes 2 1 0 0 3 4 41 6.43 DuRapau 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 6.75

Zagunis pitched to 0 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Zagunis 1-0, Strop 1-0, Stratton 1-1. HBP_Kimbrel (Tucker). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:20. .

