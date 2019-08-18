Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|7
|14
|
|Heyward cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.348
|Happ rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bryant 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.283
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.228
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Zagunis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Kemp 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Quintana p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.064
|a-Russell ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|11
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|DuRapau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Tucker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|González 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Moran 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Keller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Chicago
|101
|230
|000_7
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|1
a-walked for Quintana in the 8th. b-struck out for Holland in the 9th. c-hit by pitch for DuRapau in the 9th.
E_Bryant (12), González (4). LOB_Chicago 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Báez (34), Heyward (15), Bryant (32), Marte (26), Moran (21). HR_Castellanos (6), off Keller; Heyward (18), off Keller; Rizzo (23), off Stratton; Marte (21), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Castellanos (8), Heyward (49), Schwarber 2 (64), Bryant (61), Rizzo 2 (77), Marte (70). SB_Marte (22). CS_Schwarber (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Quintana, Schwarber, Happ); Pittsburgh 6 (Stallings 2, Reyes, Bell, Cabrera). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 0 for 9.
GIDP_Frazier.
DP_Chicago 1 (Kemp, Báez, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 11-7
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|92
|3.91
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|Zagunis
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kimbrel
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|6.08
|Strop
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.40
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|93
|8.86
|Stratton
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|30
|2.68
|Holmes
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|41
|6.43
|DuRapau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|6.75
Zagunis pitched to 0 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Zagunis 1-0, Strop 1-0, Stratton 1-1. HBP_Kimbrel (Tucker). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:20. .
